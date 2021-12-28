Poland reports 9,843 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 549 deaths

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland recorded 9,843 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 549 deaths over the past 24 hours to Tuesday morning, against 5,029 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 21,283 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 21,109 recorded the day prior, including 2,006 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,869 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 250,422 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,595,914 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 46,315,193 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 20,949,161 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 6,200,770 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.

So far, Poland has also confirmed 25 cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.