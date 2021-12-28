US president appreciates Duda’s veto of media bill

MICHAEL REYNOLDS/PAP

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said that President Joe Biden has appreciated the Polish president’s veto of a media law amendment, according to a press release of a National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson.

President Andrzej Duda vetoed on Monday a new media law that would curb the operation of US-owned television station TVN. The president has sent the bill back to the Sejm, lower house, in order for it to be rewritten.

Emily Horne, the NSC spokesperson, issued a statement after a telephone conversation held by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan with Polish National Security Bureau Chief Pawel Soloch and the head of Poland’s International Policy Bureau, Jakub Kumoch.

“Mr. Sullivan also conveyed President Biden’s appreciation for Polish President Duda’s veto this morning of a controversial media amendment, noting that this sent a positive signal just before Poland takes over the Chair of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe on January 1,” reads the statement published on the White House website on Monday.

Horne also wrote that the three officials had exchanged views on Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine’s border and affirmed the importance of Allied unity in diplomatic and deterrence efforts.

She added that Jake Sullivan had reiterated US support for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Article 5 and underscored the United States’ readiness to support its Eastern Flank Allies as they defend their countries.