COVID-19: 9,843 new infections in Poland, active cases decreasing

The ministry also announced 549 new fatalities – 186 from COVID-19 alone and 363 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. This is the highest number during the fourth wave of the pandemic. The death toll in Poland increased to 94,914.

According to the ministry, 250,422 people are quarantined and 3,595,914 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 373,887 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday a total of 46,315,193 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,949,161 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,006 out of 2,869 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 281,940,617 coronavirus cases, 5,424,673 deaths and 251,358,880 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 53,791,852, India has the second most with 34,799,691 cases and Brazil third with 22,246,276.