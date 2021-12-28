Full-time learning to be brought back on Jan 10: Education Minister

“On January 10, pupils of all types of schools will return to full-time education,” Przemysław Czarnek, the Minister of Education and Science, told Polish Radio on Tuesday. As he pointed out, “research across all ranges has shown huge losses and learning gaps when it comes to the distance learning period.”

There is currently a Christmas break in Polish schools. From January 3, children and adolescents are to learn remotely for several days to reduce the spread of COVID-19 after Christmas.

As the minister added, full-time education will last as long as the situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic and hospitalisation of patients allows it, because it is what children currently need.

“Research across all ranges has shown huge losses and gaps when it comes to the distance learning period,” Mr Czarnek pointed out, adding that “also when it comes to the physical condition of the youngest children.”

With no changes to the dates, students will also take advantage of the winter holidays, which, depending on the provinces, will run from January 17 to February 27.