Joe Biden ‘appreciates’ Polish president’s veto of media law: report

As reported by the White House on Monday, Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor to the country’s president, conveyed Joe Biden’s appreciation for the Polish President Andrzej Duda’s veto of a “controversial media amendment.”

“Mr Sullivan… conveyed President Biden’s appreciation for Polish President Duda’s veto this morning of a controversial media amendment, noting that this sent a positive signal just before Poland takes over the Chair of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe on January 1,” the statement reads.

As pointed out by the White House, the talks also concerned “Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine’s border and affirmed the importance of Allied unity in diplomatic and deterrence efforts.”

“Mr Sullivan reiterated U.S. support for the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s Article 5 and underscored the United States’ readiness to support our Eastern Flank Allies as they defend their countries,” it was reported.

Earlier, the head of the presidential International Policy Bureau, Jakub Kumoch, and the head of the National Security Bureau (BBN), Paweł Soloch, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that the conversation took place at the request of the American side and was related to the ongoing allied consultations regarding the threat of Russian aggression on Ukraine.