Flamengo should pay damages to the Polish Football Association: Portuguese media

CMTV, a private Portuguese broadcaster, said that after the problematic situation with Polish football team coach Paulo Sousa’s early contract termination “Sousa no longer has the conditions to be a Polish coach. No Polish player would like to play under his leadership today. Flamengo should now pay PZPN damages.”

Information about the coach’s unexpected attempt to break his contract with the Polish Football Association has been one of the main news in Portugal since Sunday. Major sports newspapers forums, including “A Bola” sports journal, are dominated by very unfavorable comments about Paulo Sousa’s attitude towards the Polish employer. Some fans indicated that the way the Portuguese coach tries to part with the Polish national team would hurt him in Brazil.

Some Portuguese fans believe that after the poor performance of the Polish national team in Euro 2020, led by Sousa and the unexpected defeat to Hungary at the end of the World Cup group qualifiers, terminating the contract with Paulo Souza may be a “blessing” for both the Polish national team and the Portuguese coach.



The fuss over a potential Flamengo-Sousa deal began with the Rio de Janeiro club’s attempt to recruit the current Lisbon coach Jorge Jesus.

CMTV commentators recalled that the Sousa contract, still not officially confirmed by Flamengo, was not the goal of the Brazilian club’s envoys, but only a “back-up option”.



According to a statement provided by Hugo Cajuda, Paulo Sousa’s agent, on Monday, the Portuguese coach has yet to sign a contract with the Brazilian club.





“There is not even an oral agreement with Flamengo” the agent told the Polish Press Agency.

Meanwhile, Portuguese media also indicate that the management of Benfica recently contacted Andrea Pirlo, the former Juventus Turin coach. This means that Jorge Jesus would still like to take advantage of Flamengo’s offer, and the Lisbon team is already looking for his successor.



CMTV suggests that Jorge Jesus did not forget about Flamengo and would like to return to the club. However, the management of the club from Lisbon will probably stand in his way.