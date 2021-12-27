Draft amendment to the Belarusian constitution published, referendum in February

In Belarus, a draft of a new constitution has been published and is to be put to a referendum in February. The changes include, among others, limiting the number of presidential terms and broad prerogatives for the All-Belarus People’s Congress. Experts comment that after leaving office Lukashenka would take another position created for him that will allow him to retain a decisive influence on politics – for example the chairman of the People’s Congress.

According to the draft, the All-Belarus People’s Congress (WNS) is to become one of the key organs of government in the state. The WNS would approve the direction of domestic and foreign policy and military doctrine, decide on sending troops abroad, recognise (or not) the validity of elections, introduce a state of emergency or elect judges of the Constitutional Court.

The Court would also gain the right to dismiss the head of state in the event of a breach of the constitution, high treason or other serious crimes. The impeachment procedure is very complicated and requires the involvement of parliament and the Constitutional Court.

The WNS, which currently exists as a platform of delegates of various state structures and organisations, and which the authorities call “the representation of the entire society” (there is no opposition among them), is to gain broad powers and function in parallel with the parliament, which will take over some of its functions.

Independent media point out that the WNS, which is to become the “highest body of society’s representation”, is currently not being elected. According to the draft, this structure is to have a maximum of 1,200 members and its term of office is to last five years.

The draft of the new constitution limits the number of presidential terms to two (currently there is no such limitation). The new constitution also includes guarantees for former presidents (currently this only applies to Alyaksandr Lukashenka), the former head of state cannot be held liable for actions while in office.

In the event of a vacancy in the presidential office, his duties will be temporarily taken over by the chairman of the Council of the Republic (currently this function is performed by Natalia Kaczanawa, close associate of Lukashenka).

Among the important changes highlighted by the Belarusian independent media is the removal from the constitution of the provision that says Belarus is striving to remain a territory without nuclear weapons, as well as neutrality. The death penalty will still apply for particularly serious crimes and only on the basis of a court judgment.

Lukashenka presented the planned changes to the constitution as a way of gradually transforming the political system and limiting presidential power. Independent experts were skeptical from the outset about the declaration that the new constitution would be created through “broad social dialogue” and called the changes “imitation”.

Experts suggested that after leaving office Lukashenka would take another position created for him and allow him to retain a decisive influence on politics – for example the chairman of the People’s Congress.