US-Russia talks to reflect Nato’s stance

Polish presidential officials have said that Poland and the US believe that US-Russia talks should reflect the position of the entire North Atlantic Alliance.

“This especially concerns a response to Russia’s most aggressive demands,” PAP was told on Monday by the head of the Polish President’s International Policy Bureau, Jakub Kumoch, and the head of the National Security Bureau (BBN), Paweł Soloch.

Kumoch and Soloch made the statement following their phone conversation with Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor to President Joe Biden. They added that it focused on the situation around Ukraine and Nato-Russia relations.

Russia has built up its forces on the Ukrainian border, prompting speculation that Moscow might launch an invasion at the beginning of next year.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Russian diplomats and military officials would take part in talks with the United States next month on a list of security guarantees that Moscow wanted from Washington.

The two officials also said that the conversation had been held at the request of the US side, and that it was a part of consultations with allies concerning the threat of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.