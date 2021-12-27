US president’s security advisor met with Polish officials

Jake Sullivan, the US president’s security advisor held talks with Jakub Kumoch, head of the presidential International Policy Bureau, and Paweł Soloch the head of the National Security Bureau (BBN) about the situation around Ukraine and NATO-Russia relations.

“We have just talked with Jake Sullivan. The conversation was about the situation around Ukraine and NATO-Russia relations,” the head of BBN told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) in a telephone interview. “We agree that the US-Russia talks should reflect the position of the entire Alliance. This mainly applies to the reaction to Russia’s most aggressive demands,” he added.

“I reported on the last meeting of the presidents of Poland, Ukraine and Lithuania and emphasised how the security of Ukraine and the existence of an independent Belarus is important for Poland . The United States is aware of this,” the head of the presidential International Policy Bureau stressed in the interview.

The ministers also said that the conversation took place at the request of the American side and was related to the ongoing allied consultations regarding the threat of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Possible NATO responses, in the event of Russian aggression against Ukraine, were also discussed during the talks.

Monday’s conversation was a continuation of talks between President Andrzej Duda and the leaders of the Bucharest Nine (B9) countries with US President Joe Biden on December 9 and the talks between US and B9 security advisers on December 16 this year.