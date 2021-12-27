Polish scientists on their way to the South Pole

On November 10th a group of Polish scientists set off on a research expedition from the port of Bremerhaven, north Germany, to the Antoni B. Dobrowolski station on the South Pole. The team consists of four scientists, expedition leader – professor Marek Lewandowski, professor Monika A. Kusiak, professor Wojciech Miloch and doctor Adam Nawrot.

The Antoni B. Dobrowolski station is the oldest Polish Antarctic research station. The station was built in the Bunger Hills in 1957 by the Soviet Union. In 1958 it was donated to Poland as the “Oazis” station, later renamed after Polish scientist Antoni B. Dobrowolski. In 1991 the Station was lent to the Institute of Geophysics of the Polish Academy of Sciences (IGF PAN).

“Due to the inhospitality of this place, we plan to build a year-round, autonomous (in terms of energy supply) and automatic geophysical stations (seismic, magnetic), which will allow the study of deep structures within the Earth and the generation process of the Earth’s magnetic field,” professor Marek Lewandowski, leader of the expedition stated in a press release.

He added that “we are also planning to set up an antenna for ionosphere research which, like the image of the magnetosphere, will allow for better forecasting of space weather, which seems to affect climate change.”

The station’s proximity to the magnetic South Pole, direct access to the continent’s protozoic ground and the possibility of conducting research in an unpolluted natural environment make for one of the most scientifically attractive places in Antarctica.



It is the first Polish expedition to the Antoni B. Dobrowolski station in 40 years, it will allow for new opportunities to develop frontline research techniques and modern technologies related to them.