Poland will continue to stand by Belarusians: Polish MFA

“On the 30th anniversary of Belarus’s independence, we wish to extend our assurances that Poland will continue to stand by the people of Belarus,” the Polish Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement published on Monday.

Belarusian Supreme Court upholds sentences of two oppositionists

“Thirty years ago, the Republic of Belarus declared its independence as a sovereign state. That same day, 27 December 1991, Poland immediately recognised Belarus, fully acknowledging the Belarusian people’s right and aspirations to freely and independently decide their own fate,” the statement reads.

“Poland, because of its historical experience, understands all too well the importance of having an independent state of one’s own as well as the effort it requires to build one,” it continues.

“We will work together to ensure their desire for democratic transformation is respected and to help them build an independent Belarusian state, our friend and neighbour,” the statement concludes.

— Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) December 27, 2021

Earlier this year, Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed on social media his solidarity with all victims of Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s dictatorship.

“Nearly 900 Belarusian citizens have been imprisoned by [Alyaksandr] Lukashenka simply because they wanted their Country to be free and democratic. Poland wants the same Belarus as they do,” he said.

According to human rights defenders, there are currently 953 prisoners of conscience in Belarus.