Kaczynski says PM is top talent in Polish politics

Morawiecki took over the prime minister's job from Beata Szydlo in late 2017.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s ruling party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has described the prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, as “the most talented person in Polish politics,” ruling out the possibility of his replacement.

In an interview published by the Interia.pl portal on Monday, Kaczynski said that “replacing the prime minister is a crazy idea.”

Kaczynski, who leads the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, admitted that some PiS politicians would like to see Morawiecki gone, but said that “everyone has opponents.”

“Mateusz Morawiecki is very talented, the most talented person in Polish politics,” Kaczynski said. “When you have someone like him on the team, it is advantageous to have him work for Poland, not to take away opportunities from him.

“Very often his opponents are against him because they don’t like the fact that he’s simply better than them,” Kaczynski continued. “He is also more talented than me, but I am pleased about that.”

Morawiecki took over the prime minister’s job from Beata Szydlo in late 2017.