NATO-Russia talks possible on January 12: report

NATO has issued a proposal for bilateral talks with Russia to be potentially held on January 12. “Russia has confirmed that it has received NATO’s proposal” the TASS agency reported, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

A meeting of the NATO Military Committee with the participation of the Chiefs of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the North Atlantic Alliance countries is scheduled for January 12 in Brussels. The DPA agency, citing the Alliance’s press services, announced that the meeting of the NATO-Russia Council was scheduled for the same day.

“We have already received this offer [by NATO] and are considering it,” the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

On December 17, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the “security guarantees” that Moscow is demanding from the West. It is a draft “Treaty between the Russian Federation and the United States on security guarantees” and a draft Russia-NATO agreement.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has already stated that some of Russia’s security proposals are unacceptable, but Washington will respond with more specific ideas on the format of the talks.

The US Vice President Kamala Harris reported on Sunday that Washington is in direct talks with Moscow and reaffirmed the US’ commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity. She also warned that the US is ready to impose sanctions on Russia, the likes of which “have never been seen before.”