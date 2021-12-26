Opel and PSA auto plants in southern Poland to merge from Jan 3

Opel Manufacturing Poland and PSA Manufacturing Poland, two automotive plants in Gliwice, southern Poland, will formally merge into Stellantis Gliwice on January 3, 2022.

From April, 2022, the merged company will produce delivery vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat and Opel marques.

The Gliwice local government pointed out that Stellantis’s plans for next year foresee the production of about 50,000 commercial vehicles with the modern factory ensuring jobs for the 2,000 workers currently employed at Opel Manufacturing Poland.

In place of the Astra cars previously made at the Opel plant, the last of which rolled off the production line on November 30, the expanded facility will produce Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) in various versions, including for the UK market. The models to be produced are the Peugeot Boxer, Citroen jumper, Fiat Ducato and Opel Movano.

“It’s one of the most important moments in the history of our company,” Opel Manufacturing Poland and PSA Manufacturing Poland (From Jan 3, Stellantis Gliwice) CEO Andrzej Korpak was quoted in a city press release as saying. “For the needs of the new enterprise, we have expanded the 180,000-square-metre plant by a further 75,000 sqm. The cost of the investment is about EUR 300 million, so more or less PLN 1.4 billion.”

Korpak added that production of LCVs will commence on April 4, 2022. The new enterprise intends to employ 500 more workers from next autumn and to eventually produce 100,000 vehicles a year.