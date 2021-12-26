Russia treats Sea of Azov as theatre of military operations: Ukrainian FM

Russia dominates in the Sea of ​​Azov in terms of military and if there is a war, it will make use of this advantage, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview for the Washington Post, published on Sunday.

Mr Kuleba warned that Russia has already been treating the sea “as a theatre of military operations.”

For Russia and Ukraine, the Sea of ​​Azov is a reservoir of shared use. It is separated from the Black Sea by the annexed Crimean Peninsula and Russia claims the rights to the waters around it, believing that the state border runs in this region.

Ukrainian military experts recently predicted that a potential sea strike against Ukraine could be launched from the Black Sea and its northern part, where the Sea of ​​Azov is located.

The Washington Post expresses a similar opinion and points out that there are grounds to believe that the coastline of the Sea of ​​Azov “is of more strategic and economic value to Russia than Ukraine’s war-battered eastern border regions.”

The website of the daily went on, writing that while the attention of the international opinion is currently focused on the concentration of Russian troops in the area of ​​the land border with Ukraine, if the attack were launched from the sea, Ukrainian troops would be largely powerless.