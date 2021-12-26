COVID-19: Every fourth infected this week in Italy is of school age: report

In Italy, every fourth person infected with the coronavirus in the passing week is of school age (under 20 years old), based on data published by the National Institute of Health. According to the Italian Ministry of Health, “the critical threshold for occupancy of beds in intensive care” has also been exceeded.

Children between 6 and 11 years of age constitute about half of this group, while more than 35 percent are older adolescents. In Italy, a non-obligatory vaccination of children between 5 and 12 years of age began in the middle of the month.

According to a report from the Institute of Health, resistance to coronavirus infection drops from 70 to 30 percent five months after taking the second dose. In contrast, protection against severe disease remains high – although it has fallen from 92 percent to 82 percent of those vaccinated.

On Saturday, nearly 55,000 COVID-19 cases were detected in Italy – most since the start of the pandemic.

According to data from the National Institute of Health (ISS), unvaccinated people over 80 are 85 times more likely to end up in the intensive care unit if they get COVID-19 than those who took the third dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, overload has been reported in Italian hospitals taking COVID-19 patients. “The critical threshold for the occupancy of intensive care beds has been exceeded this week at a national level,” reported a report from government management personnel on December 24, also quoted by the Italian health ministry.

According to the Rai News portal, referring to the circular issued on Christmas Eve by the Ministry of Health, from December 27 a booster dose will be available to people aged 16-17, as well as sensitive people between 12 and 15 years of age due to the potential risk of serious disease symptoms.