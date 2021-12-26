Christmas Special: Stargazing with the ‘Guy from Google’

Courtesy of Jarosław Juszkiewicz

In this special end-of-year edition of The Debrief, John Beauchamp is joined by Jarosław Juszkiewicz, a broadcaster, YouTuber, astronomer, and perhaps best known for being the Polish voice of Google Maps.

After three decades of manning the microphone at Polish Radio Katowice, Juszkewicz has now branched out into developing his own shows as well as working with the Silesian Planetarium in Chorzów.

During this special edition of the show, we talk turkey about the shift from radio to online and digital, as well as look forward to the exciting developments at the planetarium, the largest in Poland. All that, and a lot of festive talk in between.

Wesołych Świąt! Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays! ⛄

Is there anything you want to hear or read about? Why not drop me a line? You can get in touch with the show by writing to [email protected], and please remember to share, like and subscribe to The Debrief!