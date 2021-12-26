Poland reports 6,252 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 16 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 6,252 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 deaths over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 10,788 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 20,838 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 20,916 recorded the day prior, including 2,028 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,883 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 289,150 people are under quarantine. So far 3,563,434 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 46,157,174 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 20,922,571 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 6,089,485 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.