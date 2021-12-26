Bethlehem cuts down attendance under sanitary measures

As the new COVID-19 variant continues to spread at a breakneck speed, Christmas plans have been cancelled and reimagined around the world.

In Bethlehem, the traditional Christmas mass took place, with only dozens in attendance. The atmosphere is nothing like usual, when tourists used to come in big numbers there.

Prayers were led at the Church of Nativity’s ancient prayer hall, which is believed by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus.

The celebration was held despite Israel’s decision to shut out foreign travellers in order to try to prevent Omicron from taking hold. This has made it almost impossible for pilgrims to arrive in the West Bank town.

“This year in Bethlehem, we are celebrating Christmas for the second year without tourists from all over the world. Every year we celebrate Christmas with pilgrims from all over the world. I hope that next year when Bethlehem celebrates Christmas, tourists and pilgrims from all over the world will be able to come and celebrate with us,” said Rula Maayah, the Palestinian minister of tourism.

In its last pre-pandemic winter, in 2019, Bethlehem hosted 3.5 million visitors.