COVID-19: 6,252 new infections in Poland, active cases falling

The Health Ministry announced 6,252 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 4,049,838 including 392,077 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 405,446 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 16 new fatalities – 5 from COVID-19 alone and 11 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 94,327.

According to the ministry, a total of 289,150 people are quarantined and 3,563,434 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far.

As of Sunday a total of 46,157,174 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,922,571 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,028 out of 2,883 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 279,890,272 coronavirus cases, 5,414,808 deaths and 250,159,658 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 53,026,765. India has the second most with 34,786,802 cases and Brazil third with 22,234,626.