COVID-19: Vaccinated Three Kings arrived at Bethlehem

The Via San Gregorio Armeno street in Naples is worldwide famous for its, often multi-generational, nativity scene workshops. The owner of one of them, Marco Ferrigno, decided to make an ironic reference to the sanitary rules recently introduced in Italy.

In the nativity scene presented by him, the Three Kings are equipped, in addition to gifts, with the so-called COVID-19 passport.

“it is not only a way to remember this special moment of our life, which puts everyone to such a hard test. It is also a way to show that thanks to the green pass we can return to the expected normality. We hope that with such a performance we managed to make even a small smile on the faces of passers-by,” explains Mr Ferrigno.

The Three Kings with a covid passport refer to the regulations in force in Italy from Friday, according to which having the so-called covid passport (obtained through vaccination, COVID-19 infection or a negative test result) is necessary in all workplaces, under penalty of a fine.

The new regulations have caused temporary chaos and numerous absences from many workplaces, as well as huge queues at the points of vaccination and sales of coronavirus tests.

The obligation to have a green pass in public buildings, as well as in cultural institutions, restaurants and long-distance communication, has been in force in Italy since August this year. Similar regulations were introduced by the Vatican, but they do not apply to the faithful participating in the services. At the moment, about 80 percent of the population is vaccinated in Italy.