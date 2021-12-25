Polish minority activists in Belarus spend Christmas behind bars

This year, the leaders of the Union of Poles in Belarus, Andżelika Borys and Andrzej Poczobut, will spend Christmas in custody in Zhodzina near Minsk. Since March, the activists have been imprisoned by the Belarusian authorities on the absurd charges of “inciting hatred”.

“I don’t have any news, especially good ones,” Oksana Poczobut, the wife of a journalist and activist of the Union of Poles in Belarus, told PAP. Not only will the activist families not be able to see them during the holidays, but they also have no information about what is happening to their loved ones behind the walls of the detention facility.

Ms Borys and Mr Poczobut have been behind bars since March this year. The authorities accused them of “inciting hatred”. They face a sentence of 5 to 12 years in prison. Belarusian circles of human rights defenders, the Polish authorities and the international community categorically recognised the criminal case against representatives of the Polish minority as “politically motivated” and showed repression, which is part of the wave of attacks on civil society and freedom of speech in Belarus. So far, calls for the release of the representatives of the Polish minority have not been reacted by the authorities in Minsk.

Every year, before Christmas, Borys and Poczobut recalled how important it is for them, personally and for other Poles living in Belarus, to cultivate Christmas traditions.

“We always meet in the family house in Odelsko. Each family member is assigned tasks and dishes that he prepares. Thanks to this, it is possible to prepare a traditional Christmas Eve, although everyone is practically busy until the last minute” Ms Borys told the Polish Press Agency in 2018. “This is one of the most important holidays for local Poles,” she emphasised, explaining that cultivating holiday traditions is an important element of Polish identity.

She will be spending this Christmas in jail in Zhodzina near Minsk where, according to the available information, conditions are very difficult. Limited reports from the detention show that Boris has very serious health problems. Mr Poczobut has had problems with the heart and digestive tract for years, and in prison conditions, he does not have access to appropriate medical care.

It is difficult to predict the fate of the Polish minority in Belarus, affiliated to the Union of Poles in Belarus, which the authorities have been refusing to act legally and register the organisation since 2005, is not likely to develop. Last week, the Belarusian parliament began changing the legislation, which introduces criminal liability for participation in unregistered and liquidated organisations.

Unofficial information about the elimination of teaching Polish and the problems faced by teachers, including dismissals from work in state schools, reaches from various localities in Belarus. Some activists had to leave Belarus in fear for their life.

Andżelika Borys was arrested in Grodno on March 23, first for organising a cultural event that the authorities deemed “illegal”. Mr Irena Biernacka, Marya Tishkovska and Anna Panysheva were arrested two days later. Criminal proceedings were initiated and activists were accused of allegedly “rehabilitating Nazism”, accusing them of praising war criminals.

After a short stay in the detention centre in Minsk, all five were transferred to a detention centre in Zhodzina near the Belarusian capital. In May, Biernacka, Tishkovska and Panysheva were allowed to leave for Poland, but without the possibility of returning. The Belarusian authorities argued that there was no coercion, but the activists themselves admitted that they were left with no choice – freedom could only be outside the borders of Belarus. Mr Poczobut did not agree to such a solution.

According to available information, Ms Borys is ready to leave Belarus, but the Belarusian authorities refuse to let her.