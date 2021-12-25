Deputy sport minister steps down amid scandal

Poland’s deputy sport and tourism minister Łukasz Mejza has resigned following allegations that a medical company he once owned offered unproven and dangerous treatments for illnesses such as cancer.

Taking to Facebook, Łukasz Mejza wrote in a post that he had voluntarily decided to resign “out of a sense of responsibility for Poland and the ruling United Right coalition.”

At the end of November, the Wirtualna Polska website reported that, before taking up his ministerial role, Mr Mejza had run a medical company which specialised in expensive treatments for serious diseases, including cancer, and Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

The website claimed Mr Mejza had promised to treat people struggling with incurable diseases, including children, by using his company’s methods of treatment.

According to Wirtualna Polska, the methods were medically unproven and even life-threatening.

His business ultimately collapsed, leaving behind a number of deceived patients and disillusioned families.

In his post, Łukasz Mejza also thanked everyone who had supported him in recent weeks.

He said that his resignation would now allow him to defend his good name and show that “the entire matter had been invented and crafted for the purpose of a war against the government.”

The case dragged on as this issue could have been of greater importance for the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and their parliamentary majority. Although Łukasz Mejza is a non-attached MP, he has been supporting PiS in many crucial votes in the Sejm.