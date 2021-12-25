COVID-19: 10,788 new infections in Poland, active cases falling

The Health Ministry announced 10,788 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 4,043,585 including 405,446 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 415,579 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 269 new fatalities – 62 from COVID-19 alone and 207 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 94,311.

According to the ministry, a total of 339,489 people are quarantined and 3,543,828 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far.

As of Saturday a total of 46,155,930 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,922,391 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,046 out of 2,894 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 279,411,079 coronavirus cases, 5,411,307 deaths and 249,811,479 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 52,986,307. India has the second most with 34,779,815 cases and Brazil third with 22,230,737.