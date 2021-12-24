Poland’s deputy minister of sport steps down

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Poland’s deputy sport and tourism minister has resigned following allegations that a medical company he once owned offered unproven and dangerous treatments for illnesses such as cancer.

Taking to Facebook, Lukasz Mejza wrote in a Friday post that he had voluntarily decided to resign “out of a sense of responsibility for Poland and the ruling United Right coalition.”

Later in the day, government spokesman Piotr Mueller told PAP that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had dismissed Mejza from the position of deputy sport and tourism minister.

At the end of November, the Wirtualna Polska web portal reported that, before taking up his ministerial role Mejza had run a medical company which specialised in expensive treatments for serious diseases, including cancer, and Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

The website claimed Mejza had promised to treat people struggling with incurable diseases, including children, by using his company’s methods of treatment.

According to wirtualna Polska, the methods were medically unproven and even life-threatening.

Mejza’s business ultimately collapsed, leaving behind a number of deceived patients and disillusioned families.

In his post, Mejza also thanked everyone who had supported him in recent weeks.

He said that his resignation would now allow him to defend his good name and show that “the entire matter had been invented and crafted for the purpose of a war against the government.”