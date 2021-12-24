Belarusian Supreme Court upholds sentences of two oppositionists

The Belarusian Supreme Court dismissed the appeals of the country’s oppositionists Maria Kalesnikava and Maksim Znak, upholding their earlier sentences – 11 and 10 years in prison, respectively. They stood trial for the alleged “summons to act to the detriment of national security, conspiracy to take power in the country and the creation of an extremist organisation.”

The Human Rights Centre “Viasna” reported about the court’s decision on Friday.

On September 6, a court in Minsk sentenced Ms Kalesnikava and lawyer Maksim Znak to 11 and 10 years of a penal colony for “the summons to act to the detriment of national security, conspiracy to take power in the country, and the creation of an extremist organisation.”

Their trial and sentence was one of the most-discussed political cases in Belarus, related to last year’s presidential elections and the subsequent protests against their rigging.

Ms Kalesnikava and Mr Znak headed the staff of the former banker Viktar Babaryka, who was not allowed to run in the elections and was sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony this year for alleged financial embezzlement.

They later joined the opposition team of the candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Ms Kalesnikawa became one of the leaders of Tsikhanouskaya’s election campaign, and after her forced emigration, she remained in the country and acted in the Coordination Council established by her entourage.

Mr Znak was also involved in the operation of this structure, which aimed at solving the political crisis in the country, but was recognised by the authorities as “extremist.”

Both activists were recognised as political prisoners. According to human rights defenders, there are currently 953 prisoners of conscience in Belarus.