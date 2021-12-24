They have the watch: Santa Claus under surveillance of NORAD

Undaunted by COVID-19 pandemic, supply-chain woes and labour shortages plaguing Earth-bound commerce, Santa Claus launched his reindeer-powered sleigh on Friday to deliver Christmas gifts to good girls and boys worldwide, according to military officials tracking his flights.

North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD), a joint US-Canadian military command based at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been charged with monitoring air defences and issuing aerospace and maritime warnings across North America. The motto of NORAD is “We have the watch.”

Santa Claus was first seen delivering gifts in Russia and then proceeding to small Pacific islands such as Nauru and Kiribati.

NORAD’s Santa-tracking practice originated in 1955, when a Colorado Springs newspaper misprinted the telephone number of a local department store for youngsters to call in and speak to Santa, mistakenly listing the number for what was then called the Continental Air Defence Command.

The duty officer took the calls and assured the children that Santa, also known as Kris Kringle or Saint Nicholas, knew of their wish lists and was on his way.

The annual tradition has continued for 66 years, becoming part of NORAD’s mission.

Followers of the jolly old elf can obtain real-time updates on his whereabouts by logging onto noradsanta.org or through various social media platforms, or they can call a NORAD-sponsored Santa telephone hotline to speak with a live operator.