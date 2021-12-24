Presidential Couple extend Christmas wishes to Poles

The Polish president Andrzej Duda and the First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda expressed their Christmas wishes to Poles on Friday. “Christmas has a special place in the Polish tradition,” they said in a video published by the President’s website.

“While sharing the wafer and singing Christmas carols together, let us give heartfelt thoughts to those who are on duty this evening. Among them are health care professionals who stand by their patients. There are also officers and soldiers guarding our security, including those who protect the eastern border of Poland with dignity and sacrifice,” the President said.

“We wish all our compatriots at home and abroad the fulfillment of their plans and dreams, but above all – inner peace – unadulterated by fears and worries that the past year has brought us,” the First Lady added.

“We wish you a merry and happy Christmas! All the best!,” the Presidential Couple concluded.