Poland ninth largest exporter of toys

Wojciech Pacewicz/PAP

Poland holds ninth place in a global ranking of toy exporters and is fourth-best in Europe, the Polish Economic Institute (PIE), an economic think-tank, has written in a recent report.

The PIE experts said the Polish exports of toys amounted to a record-high EUR 807.8 million in 2020, which was 17.2 percent higher than in 2019.

After 10 months of this year, the value of the Polish exports of toys stood at EUR 764.5 million. “As a result, this figure will be certainly higher in 2021 than it was in 2020,” projected the institute in its latest economic review.

According to PIE, between January and October, Poland exported toys to 138 countries around the world, although 87 percent of those were sent to other EU countries, mainly to Germany.

The analysts noted, however, that not all of the exported products had been manufactured in Poland. Some of them had been re-exported from other countries.

PIE also pointed out that China was the global leader in toy exports and that Poland, with its ninth place, had a 1.7-percent share in the global exports of items for children.

In the EU, Poland trails the Czech Republic, Germany and the Netherlands.