Poland reports 15,392 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 596 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 15,392 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 596 deaths over the past 24 hours to Friday morning, against 17,156 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 21,703 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 22,543 recorded the day prior, including 2,061 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,898 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 398,991 people are under quarantine. So far 3,522,816 people have recovered.