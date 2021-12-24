COVID-19: 15,392 new infections in Poland, active cases decreasing

The Health Ministry announced 15,392 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 4,032,796 including 415,579 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 423,405 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 596 new fatalities – 164 from COVID-19 alone and 432 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. This is the highest number during the fourth wave of the pandemic. The death toll in Poland increased to 94,401.

recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 415,579 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

The ministry has not published Friday’s data regarding the vaccination yet.

As of Thursday a total of 45,878,657 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,880,086 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,061 out of 2,898 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 278,588,451 coronavirus cases, 5,402,557 deaths and 249,356,570 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 52,788,451, India has the second most with 34,772,657 cases and Brazil third with 22,226,573.