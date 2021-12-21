Visegrad Group, Turkish FMs meet in Budapest amid migration crisis

Migratory pressure was the central topic of the Visegrad Group (V4) foreign ministers’ (Zbigniew Rau of Poland, Ingrid Brocková, deputy FM of Slovakia, Jan Lipavský representing the Czech Republic, and Péter Szijjártó of Hungary), meeting with their Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Budapest on Tuesday.

PM attends V4 summit in Budapest featuring French President

see more

The Polish FM said that all partners from the V4 have offered Poland help in the face of the crisis on the border with Belarus. The aid concerns both equipment and participants, be it the police or military forces, in support of Poland.

“Currently, however, we are coping with this challenge ourselves,” Mr Rau emphasised, adding that more than 20,000 border guards, policemen, soldiers and territorial defence forces have been serving on the border.

He stressed that the hybrid operation on the eastern border of Poland controlled by the Belarusian regime “would not be possible without external support,” which, in the opinion of Mr Rau, requires “an effective response” such as additional sanctions by the EU against involved representatives of the Alyaksnadr Lukashenka regime.

Poland’s FM thanked the V4 partners for their solidarity, and the Turkish partner for good cooperation, which contributed to reducing the influx of illegal migrants from Turkey, and above all from the Middle East, to Belarus.

All V4 representatives stressed the importance of cooperation with Turkey. The Hungarian Minister Szijjártó said that the European Union should pay Turkey the promised EUR 6 bn for the livelihood of the immigrants staying in their country, because, as he noted, Turkey serves a vital role in “protecting the continent against migration.”

Participants of the talks also agreed on the importance of the Western Balkans region for their countries and agreed to help Albania and North Macedonia in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as assistance with accelerating their EU accession negotiations.