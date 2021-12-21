Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia deepen ties

The leaders of Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia signed several agreements in Tirana, the capital of Albania on Tuesday, which are meant to facilitate the free movement of trade, people and services throughout the three countries.

The ambitious Open Balkans Initiative project, which will create a border-free zone in the Western Balkans has moved one step closer to becoming reality.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama was joined by his North Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Tirana on December 21 to sign several agreements concerning the Open Balkans Initiative.

The project is meant to facilitate the free movement of trade, people, services and residence throughout the Western Balkans.

The Open Balkans’ aim is to create a borderless zone in the region which is to be a stepping stone in the Western Balkans’ path to EU membership. It was previously known under the name “mini-Schengen”.

Nevertheless, the project is not without opponents. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and Montenegro have refused to sign up for the Open Balkans Initiative.