German chancellor, Russian president discuss bilateral ties, Ukraine

Condition of bilateral ties and current developments in Ukraine were the main topics of Tuesday’s telephone conversation between the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Putin informed his interlocutor about the proposals that Moscow will present to the US regarding security guarantees and the situation in Ukraine. It was their first conversation since Olaf Scholz took the office of chancellor.

Both politicians also touched on “the increase in the Russian military presence on the border with Ukraine.” The Chancellor expressed his concern about this situation and spoke of the urgent need for de-escalation.

Moreover, the state of implementation of the Minsk Protocol on the peaceful resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine was discussed.

Furthermore, the German Chancellor stressed the need to accelerate negotiations in the Normandy format, as both leaders agreed that it was necessary to continue these talks.

The Normandy format is made up of Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia.

For several weeks, Russia has been gathering troops near the border with Ukraine. Last week, Moscow presented a list of proposals that it wants to negotiate during talks with the US. This includes NATO’s guarantees to give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Kyiv was ready to meet Moscow in any format.