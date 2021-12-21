COVID-19: Germany will introduce new sanitary measures

Germany will introduce new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 before New Year’s Eve, including limiting private gatherings for vaccinated people to a maximum of 10, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

Stopping short of a nationwide lockdown, Mr Scholz also agreed with the Prime Ministers of Germany’s 16 provinces to close clubs and discos and to only allow big events, whilst large scale events such as football matches, will proceed without spectators.

“We cannot and must not close our eyes to the next wave,” Mr Scholz told reporters after the talks. “Corona will not take a Christmas break,” he said, adding it was only a matter of weeks before the Omicron variant became dominant in Germany.

Germany will also step up its booster vaccination campaign.

Around 70.4 percent of Germany’s population of about 83 million have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 with 32.6 percent having received a booster shot.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases recommended stricter measures, including introducing “maximum contact restrictions” immediately and restricting travel to what was absolutely necessary.

The city of Hamburg, northern Germany, has imposed restrictions starting on December 24. Restaurants and bars must close by 11 pm. The curfew will be 1 am for New Year’s Eve.

The RKI reported 23,428 new infections on Tuesday, and 462 deaths, taking Germany’s total to 108,814. The seven-day incidence rate – the number of people per 100,000 infected over the last week – dropped to 306.4 from 316 the previous day.

Experts have also warned that the Omicron variant could cause disruption to emergency services as well as electricity and water supplies. Hospitals could face a double-whammy of a wave of seriously ill patients and massive staff shortages due to breakthrough infections among doctors and nurses. Chancellor Scholz will meet the province Prime Ministers again on January 7 to discuss the COVID-19 situation.