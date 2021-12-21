Poland sends another shipment of Covid-19 vaccines to Laos

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Poland has given Laos another shipment of Covid-19 vaccine doses, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday.

“Another shipment of Covid-19 vaccines has reached Laos, this time 500,000 doses,” the Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter.

“Being united, we have been fighting against the coronavirus pandemic in the entire world,” the ministry added.

Earlier in December, Poland presented 138,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Laos. In its press release the ministry explained that the south-eastern Asian country was experiencing the highest Covid infection rate since the start of the pandemic.

The foreign ministry also wrote that the government of Laos had appealed to the international community for support for its vaccination programme.

The ministry also gave its assurance that vaccine reserves in Poland were sufficient to cover national needs as well as donations to countries in need.

The ministry reported that Poland had already sent Covid vaccines to Egypt, Vietnam, Taiwan, Kenya, Ukraine, Australia, Norway, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bangladesh, Rwanda and the Philippines.