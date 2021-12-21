UK ready to suspend the Northern Irish protocol: British FM

The UK wants an agreement with the European Union on the reform of the Northern Irish Protocol, but if it fails, it is ready to use Article 16, which allows the suspension of its application,” said Foreign Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Ms Truss, for the first time since taking over negotiations with the EU on post-Brexit arrangements, spoke with the deputy head of the European Commission, Marosh Shefchovich.

So far, talks with him were conducted by David Frost, the minister for relations with the EU, but on Saturday evening he unexpectedly resigned. A day later, the British government announced that he would be replaced by Minister Truss, while remaining the head of diplomacy.

“We want a constructive relationship with the EU, based on trade and our shared belief in freedom and democracy. Addressing the current problems is crucial to unlocking this potential. The British position has not changed. We need the free movement of goods between the UK and Northern Ireland, ending the role of the CJEU as the final arbiter in disputes between us, as well as resolving other issues,” Ms Truss said after an interview with Commissioner Shefchovich.

“In the new year, we need to step up the pace of talks. Our preference remains to reach an agreed solution. If not, we remain ready to activate the Article 16 safeguard to deal with the very real problems Northern Ireland is facing and to protect the Belfast agreement in all its dimensions,” she stressed.

The Northern Ireland Protocol is part of the Brexit Agreement. It was created to prevent the return of a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, as its absence was considered a necessary condition for the continuation of the peace process in that British province. Under the protocol, Northern Ireland remained in the EU’s single market for the circulation of goods, and the result was a de facto customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. This has caused problems with the supply of goods, and Northern Irish unionists believe that the protocol undermines the current status of Northern Ireland.

London and Brussels are currently negotiating a solution to supply problems. The EU has agreed to a number of changes to simplify the protocol’s practical application, but refuses to make concessions on the main point of contention, namely the role of the Court of Justice of the European Union in resolving disputes arising from the protocol. The British government argues that it is not appropriate for a dispute between two parties to be settled by one of the institutions.