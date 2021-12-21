New Polish, US ambassadors meet in Washington to strengthen mutual ties

Marek Magierowski, the new Polish ambassador to the US, and Mark Brzezinski, the recently appointed head of the American diplomatic mission in Poland met on Tuesday in Washington DC, charge d’affaires of the US embassy in Poland Bix Aliu has announced.

“Our two new Ambassadors after the first meeting in Washington DC, ready to work on intensifying and empowering our historically strong bilateral ties. Good luck to the both of you!,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Mr Aliu recalled the history of Mr Brzezinski’s family which is “an inspiration” to him and said that it would be a privilege and honour to serve under the new ambassador.

After the meeting, Mr Magierowski stressed the profound commitment of the two politicians to strengthen mutual ties.

“Great meeting and a very constructive exchange of ideas with Mark Brzezinski,” he wrote.

#StrongerTogether

On Saturday, the US Senate approved by acclamation the appointment of Mark Brzezinski as ambassador to Poland, ending the tenure of Bix Aliu as charge d’affaires which began in January 2021 after former ambassador to Warsaw Georgette Mosbacher left office.

Marek Brzezinski is the son of the late Polish-born Zbigniew Brzezinski, who served as the national security adviser under President Jimmy Carter. A lawyer and diplomat by profession, he is the author of “The Struggle for Constitutionalism in Poland” and a recipient of the Commander’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland.

Marek Magierowski took over the post of the Polish ambassador to the US in November, succeeding Piotr Wilczek. Previously he was the head of the diplomatic mission to Israel.

For over 20 years he worked as a reporter, editor and publicist. In October 2015, he ended his journalistic career and started working in the Chancellery of the Polish President (KPRP) as an expert on public diplomacy, then he became the director of the KPRP Press Office. From June 2017 to May 2018, he was the deputy Foreign Minister.