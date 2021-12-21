Swimming: Kawęcki grabs gold, Wasick takes bronze at World Championships

Radosław Kawęcki won gold in the men’s 200m backstroke, while Katarzyna Wasick came third in the women’s 50m freestyle during the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships in a short course (25m) in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Kawęcki finished the entire distance in a time of 1:48.68. Shaine Casas of the US came second (1:48.81), while Christian Diener of Germany took third (1:48.97).

This is his fourth victory at the so-called “short course Worlds” in the 200m backstroke, which makes him the first ever competitor to win four gold medals in a specific event.

Previously, the Pole grabbed gold at the championships in Istanbul (2012), Doha (2014) and Windsor (2016).

���� Radoslaw Kawecki becomes the first swimmer in history to win a specific backstroke event at least 4 times at the world short course!

��INSTANBUL 2012

��DOHA 2014

��WINDSOR 2016

��ABU DHABI 2021 #swimming pic.twitter.com/INyNxOSB1L

— FINA (@fina1908) December 21, 2021

This was the first medal won by Poland in the Abu Dhabi championships, but not the last one on that day. Only 30 minutes after a marvelous display by Kawęcki, Katarzyna Wasick won bronze in the women’s 50m freestyle, having clocked 23.40. Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden turned out to be the best (23.08), and Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands was second (23.31).

Thursday has concluded the championships in Abu Dhabi. The US won the medal table, scooping as many as 30 medals – twice as many as second placed Canada – including nine golds. With one gold and one bronze, Poland ranked 13th, ex aequo with Great Britain.