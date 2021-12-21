First person in Poland with Omicron variant is now healthy

The first person in Poland to have been infected with the coronavirus omicron variant, a citizen of Lesotho, who came to Katowice, southern Poland, for the UN digital summit, is now healthy. She had two negative test results and will be allowed to go home on Wednesday.

According to current regulations a person cannot be forced to show proof of vaccination

“From December 15 in gastronomy, hotels, cultural institutions and sports facilities there is a limit of 30 percent of guests. Its increase is…

see more

“Today the woman obtained a second negative result. Tomorrow she will be released from isolation and will be able to return home,” Alina Kucharzewska, spokeswoman for the Silesian provincial governor, told the Polish Press Agency.

The Ministry of Health announced the first case of the omicron variant on December 16. It was diagnosed in a participant of the UN Digital Summit, which was held with participants from around the world on December 5-10. There were strict sanitary procedures at the event. A COVID-19 passport was required, while on the last day of the summit, all of the participants were tested.

In the case of three participants of the summit, the test result was positive, and due to the risk of a new variant of the coronavirus, it was decided to subject these samples to sequencing in the laboratory of the Provincial Sanitary and Epidemiological Station in Katowice. This procedure shows which variant of the coronavirus the infected person has. In the case of the Lesotho citizen, it turned out to be an omicron. The woman is in the isolation room in Myszków, southern Poland, she felt well the entire time.

“Interestingly, two other foreigners who have been confirmed to be infected with other variants of the coronavirus, have not yet obtained double negative test results, so for the time being they are in isolation,” Ms Kucharzewska said.







On Tuesday, the Health Ministry announced 13,806 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,982,257. Moreover, 538 new fatalities were reported, increasing the death toll to 92,052.