Wizz Air to launch new flights from Poland

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Hungarian low-fare airline Wizz Air will open new connections from Poland to Dubai, Naples and Nice next year.

The flights from the Polish southern city of Kraków to Dubai will begin on February 4, 2022, while connections from Warsaw to Nice and from another southern city, Katowice, to Naples will open on March 28, Wizz Air said in a news release.

Jarosław Włoszek, head of Kraków Airport, where the Hungarian airline has one of its operating bases, expressed satisfaction with the new connection to Dubai.

“We continue talks with airlines about ways to rebuild the flight map from Kraków,” Włoszek said.

Apart from Kraków, Wizz Air has four other operating bases in Poland.