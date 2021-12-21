Gov’t should step down over use of spyware, Senate speaker says

"The government's surveillance of people against whom no charges have been brought, conducted illegally and without heed of binding procedures, qualifies it for dismissal," Grodzki said.

The government’s alleged use of spyware to eavesdrop on the opposition warrants its dismissal, the speaker of Poland’s Senate, the upper house of parliament, said on Tuesday.

Polish media have cited Associated Press reports that in 2019 a prominent Warsaw attorney and former politician, who at the time was representing Poland’s former prime minister Donald Tusk, was spied on through the use of Pegasus, a surveillance technology devised by the Israeli firm the NSO Group.

The technology can gain access to smartphones and use everything on it including its camera and microphone.

Along with the lawyer the technology was allegedly also used against an Austrian businessman in conflict with Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the governing Law and Justice party, and also used to monitor a government-opposing prosecutor.

The press failed to say who was behind the decision to employ Pegasus in the listed cases, but noted that the system was not on sale to private users and available only to national governments and the security services.

But Tomasz Grodzki, the speaker, told a press conference that he suspected that the government was behind it, and that it may have used Pegasus on more occasions than the ones mentioned.

“The government’s surveillance of people against whom no charges have been brought, conducted illegally and without heed of binding procedures, qualifies it for dismissal,” Grodzki said.

In a statement to PAP, Stanislaw Zaryn, director of the National Security Department, called the claims unfounded, and said that all surveillance operations in Poland were carried out in keeping with binding laws and regulations.