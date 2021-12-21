Poland participates in EU order for Novavax vaccine

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland has submitted an order for over 4 million doses of the EU’s newly approved Novavax Covid vaccine, a Health Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

Wojciech Andrusiewicz said at a press conference that Poland is participating “in the order, an EU tender for 100 million Novavax vaccines.”

He explained that “we have ordered 1,800,000 doses under the first tranche, and 2.5 million doses have been ordered under a second flexible tranche.”

“Of course, we can increase these doses,” he added. “So, in total, we are talking about the currently submitted demand from Poland, about a signed contract for over 4 million doses of vaccines.”

He also said that the vaccines should appear from the beginning of next year.

“We should also remember that in Poland, among other things, some of the production will take place. So access to the vaccines will be continuous,” said Andrusiewicz.