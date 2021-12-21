Rising prices are driven by ETS speculation: PM

“Rising prices and inflation are largely due to CO2 trading and ETS speculation,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on social media on Tuesday.

This head of the government also added a photo, with a quote explaining why ETS trading and speculation was introduced and how it relates to price increases and inflation.

“The price increase is largely due to ETS trading and speculation. The EU CO2 emission allowance trading scheme was introduced in 2005 with the aim of introducing a fee in relation to air pollution,” The Prime Minister said.

“The ETS, therefore, functions as the European Union’s climate tax on all goods and services, because it translates directly into inflation through the price of gas, electricity and fuel,” the statement concluded.

On December 9 the Polish Sejm (the lower house of parliament) passed a resolution appealing to the EU countries to suspend and reform the system. In the following week, Prime Minister Morawiecki reiterated the appeal at a European Council meeting.