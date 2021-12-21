Half of Poles say president should veto new media law

TVN is owned by the American company Discovery.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Just over 50 percent of Poles believe the Polish president should veto an amendment to a new media law that critics say targets the leading television group TVN, according to a new survey.

Under the law, which now just requires the signature of Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, to go on the statute books, ownership of media companies in Poland would be limited to entities based in the European Economic Area.

TVN is owned by the American company Discovery.

According to a poll by United Survey for Wirtualna Polska news website, 50.7 percent of respondents would favour the presidential veto, 19,7 percent said the new media law should be signed and 12.5 percent believe it should be sent to the country’s constitutional court.

Among the supporters of the veto option, 77 percent are declared voters for opposition parties and only 8 percent back the ruling camp.

According to 53.7 percent of respondents, the changes brought in by the amendment would be detrimental to the freedom of expression in Poland, with 41.4 percent saying they “definitely threaten” and 12.3 percent claiming they “rather threaten” media freedom.

The survey was conducted on December 20 on a representative sample of 1,000 adult Poles.