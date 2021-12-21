We will not change our immigration laws: Hungarian PM

“Hungary will not change its immigration laws despite a European court ruling,” the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Tuesday, referring to the recent ruling of the Hungarian Constitutional Court regarding the joint exercising of powers by the country and the European Union. The politician is stepping up his campaign ahead of a closely-fought national election due early next year.

State has duty to defend its identity: Hungarian PM

“The Hungarian state has a duty to prevent significant identity violations, even if so decided by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU)…

Earlier this month, Hungary’s Constitutional Court avoided ruling on the primacy of European Union law in deciding on a disputed government move against immigration, staving off a deeper crisis after a similar Polish challenge sent shockwaves through Europe.

The court had considered a challenge by Orbán’s government to an EU court finding that Budapest broke EU laws by deporting refugees over the border into Serbia. The court said Budapest had the right to apply its own measures in areas where the EU has yet to take adequate steps for common implementation of EU rules as well as to safeguard its national identity, which the PM Orbán took as vindication of his policies.

“The government decided that we will not do anything to change the system of border protection,” he stressed during a press briefing. “We will maintain the existing regime, even if the European court ordered us to change it,” he added.

“We will not change it and will not let anyone in,” Viktor Orbán emphasised.

Mr Orbán said migration and LGBTQ rights, two issues that have caused conflict with the European Union, would dominate the agenda as his right-wing Fidesz party prepares for its first contested election after three landslides since 2010.

The row over democratic standards has led to a freeze in EU recovery funding to Hungary, complicating Orbán’s path to re-election because the economy relies heavily on the funds to finance investment and boost growth.