Flow of gas from Russia to Germany stopped

According to data from the German network operator Gascade, supplies of Russian gas to Germany via the Yamal pipeline were suspended briefly on Tuesday, after which the gas was directed east.

West gas flow has been declining since Saturday, bringing European spot gas prices to record levels.

On Tuesday, according to Gascade data, gas supplies at the Mallnow measurement point on the Polish-German border, were directed east. Earlier, the German operator sent requests for gas to flow eastwards with an hourly volume of more than 1,250,000 kWh / h for the rest of the day.

The Russian natural gas giant Gazprom sends gas to Europe via multiple routes. However, it has not reserved capacity for export via Yamal gas pipe for Tuesday. The Russian operator reserves additional capacity for supply via the Yamal pipeline from Ukraine to Germany only after it receives the relevant application.

Some Western politicians and industry experts accused Russia of suspending gas supplies to Europe due to political tensions around Ukraine, as well as delays in the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The Russians have repeatedly denied this.

Gas flows through the Yamal pipeline also to Belarus. Alyaksandr Lukashenka threatened the EU to block gas supplies in connection with the sanctions imposed on Belarus for human rights violations and the migration crisis. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in early December that he hoped Lukashenka would not suspend gas supplies despite pressure from some Western countries.