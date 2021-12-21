Retail sales up in November – stats office

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s retail sales increased in real terms by 12.1 percent year on year and fell by 1.0 percent month on month in November 2021, the Central Statistical Office reported on Tuesday.

Economists polled by PAP expected November’s retail sales to grow in real terms by 8.8 percent year on year and to drop by 3.9 percent month on month.

In current prices, retail sales increased by 21.2 percent year on year in November against a 15.8 percent expected rise.