COVID-19: 66.500 children aged 5-11 vaccinated in Poland

“At the moment, there are 66.500 children aged 5-11 vaccinated against COVID-19,” Deputy Minister of Health Waldemar Kraska announced on Monday. He called for caution over the Christmas season regarding the spread variant of the coronavirus.

On December 6 vaccination against COVID-19 of children aged 5 to 11 began and are performed with Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech) in an age-appropriate pediatric dose.

Mr Kraska indicated that “perhaps in a few weeks we will have to undertake some further restrictions”.

“At the moment, we have only 7 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the country, but we already have information that (…) there will probably be new cases of this new mutation from the Gdańsk (Northern Poland) outbreak,” said Kraska.

“We are closely monitoring the situation,” assured the Deputy Minister and called for caution during the Christmas gatherings.

“Times when we are very mobile, when we want to meet our loved ones, family, are conducive to spreading the coronavirus. I would ask us to be very careful about holiday trips and contacts during the Christmas and New Year period” Mr Kraska said.

9,609 new infections were confirmed on Monday. The health ministry said 29 people have died from COVID-19 that day.