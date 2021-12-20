On Monday, Russia named two employees of the German embassy in Moscow as persona non grata and moved to expel them from the country, the agency Interfax announced, citing the press services of the Russian MS. This is a response to the recent expulsion of two Russian diplomats by Berlin.

As Interfax wrote, this decision was presented to the German ambassador, who

was summoned to the seat of the World Cup in Moscow on Monday.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also warned the German ambassador that

they would invariably respond appropriately to Germany’s actions.

On December 15, decisions were made to expel two Russian diplomats and to summon the ambassador of Russia after a court in Berlin sentenced Vadim Krasikov to life imprisonment for the murder of the Chechen field commander Zelimchan Changoszvili in 2019 in the capital of Germany.

Foreign Minister REN Annalena Baerbock condemned the murder of a Georgian

of Chechen origin as “a serious violation of German law and sovereignty.”.

According to Interfax, the ruling in Russia was deemed to be “completely unfair and

biased. ” Moscow reminded that Changoshvili was one of the leaders of “gang terrorism in the North Caucasus “.

On the same day, the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Russia, Maria Zakharova, announced that Russia would respond “adequately” to Germany’s decisions and deemed the move by the authorities in Berlin as “unfriendly”.

Together with the decision to expel Germany’s diplomats, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed over to the German ambassador a statement which Interfax describes that, “It was an indication that the Russian side categorically rejects the groundless and unfair accusations of participation of Russian state structures in this crime, and the sentence has a clear political context.”